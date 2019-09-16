School Board hears possible plans to redistrict elementary schools

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The Pulaski County School Board met this week and passed several action items meant to smoothly usher in the new school year. Board members unanimously approved elementary and secondary school field trips as well as a new code of conduct policy that deals with everything from disorderly conduct to bullying to sexual harassment and lists what are considered appropriate punishments for each transgression.

The board also agreed to purchase a new chiller/air conditioner for Critzer Elementary School. Just before the school year began, one of the primary cooling systems at Critzer serving the gym, library, little theater and front administrative offices became inoperable. This prompted the school operations manager to rent a chiller that until a new system could be installed.

The school board agreed to purchase a new rooftop unit from a company called Daikin for the price of $134,856. Installation of the unit, which will require additional rooftop joist re-enforcement, is included in the price and is expected to be completed by mid-September.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on September 16, 2019.

Comments

comments