Rotary welcomes Lloyd

Courtesy Photo

Dionne Lloyd from Impact Living Services was the recent guest speaker at the Rotary Club of Pulaski’s meeting.  She is pictured here with Rotarian Spencer Rygas who presented her with a book that will be donated in her honor at Pulaski Head Start.

 

Written by: Editor on September 30, 2019.

