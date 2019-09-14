Robert Louis Duncan

Robert Louis Duncan, age 84, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski.

Born April 11, 1935, in Parrott, Va., he was the son of the late Jesse Duncan and Virgie Ella Long Duncan. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Darlene Jones Duncan; daughter, Linda Darlene McGlothlin; three brothers, James, Snooty and Marvin Duncan, and six sisters, Lizzie Williams, Annabel Hancock, Rosie Taylor, Lillian Gravley, Lucille Quesenberry and Ruby Thompson.

He was retired from Volvo-White.

Surviving is his son, Perry Duncan of Pulaski, Va.; daughter and son-in-law, Roberta and Dwight Bond of Max Meadows, Va.; granddaughter, Crystal Sexton; grandson and wife, Ricky McGlothlin and Lindsey McGlothlin; great-grandchildren, Alexa Barker and Peyton Blackburn; special nephew, Larry Freeman; special friend, Cecil Simpkins, and pet cat, Dexter.

Funeral services are Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2 p.m., in Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski, Va. Burial follows in Thornspring Cemetery, Pulaski County, Va.

Visitation is Monday, 5-7 p.m., at Bower Funeral Home.

To sign the online guestbook, visit bowerfuneralhome.com.

Written by: Editor on September 14, 2019.

