Radford man arrested in abduction

Radford, Va. – On September 28, 2019 at approximately 2 a.m., Mr. Steven Scott Potter, 27, of Radford, was arrested on the following charges: Assault and Battery, Abduction and Kidnapping, threats to bomb or damage a building, and strangulation. Mr. Potter was arrested following an investigation by the Radford City Police Department, after a victim reported the crime to Radford City Police Officers, while filing for a protective order, on September 27 at 8:23 p.m. The victim and assailant knew one another. This case is currently under investigation and no further information will be released at this time.

Written by: Editor on September 30, 2019.

