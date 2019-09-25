PulaskiFest offers magic, music and more

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

If you’re looking for fun and entertainment, don’t forget to head to Jackson Park in downtown Pulaski Saturday for the annual PulaskiFest celebration.

The free festival runs noon to 7 p.m. in the park across First Street from Pulaski Municipal Building. There will be a variety of bounce houses and other inflatable fun for the kids, in addition to special performances throughout the day.

Muttsville Comics, a popular act from past PulaskiFest events, returns with shows at 12:30, 2 and 3:30 p.m.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on September 25, 2019.

Comments

comments