melinda@southwesttimes.com
If you’re looking for fun and entertainment, don’t forget to head to Jackson Park in downtown Pulaski Saturday for the annual PulaskiFest celebration.
The free festival runs noon to 7 p.m. in the park across First Street from Pulaski Municipal Building. There will be a variety of bounce houses and other inflatable fun for the kids, in addition to special performances throughout the day.
Muttsville Comics, a popular act from past PulaskiFest events, returns with shows at 12:30, 2 and 3:30 p.m.
