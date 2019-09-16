melinda@southwesttimes.com
A motorist was arrested on a charge of intoxicated driving Thursday following a two-vehicle wreck in Pulaski.
According to Pulaski Police Department Lt. Jill Neice, Jeremy Dean, 31, was eastbound on Fifth St. N.E. when he attempted a left turn onto Prospect Avenue in front of a 1994 Ford Explorer. She said Dean was behind a dump truck at the time and couldn’t see the approaching Explorer.
No one was injured, but both vehicles had to be towed from the scene of the 3:13 p.m. crash, Neice said.
Additional charges are pending completion of the investigation.
