Pulaski Transit opens new offices

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski Area Transit officially opened its new offices at 246 N. Washington Ave. Thursday, with a ribbon cutting ceremony. As usual, oversized scissors and a fancy ribbon were supplied by Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce so Pulaski Town Manager Shawn Utt could cut the ribbon.

“This new location in the core of downtown Pulaski is convenient for the public to purchase bus passes, ask questions and receive help from a dispatcher,” said Deputy Town Manager Nicole Hair. “It’s a great addition to the variety of services available in downtown.”

The new dispatch center will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. A dispatcher will be on premises Saturday, but the doors will be closed to the public.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on September 23, 2019.

Comments

comments