Pulaski seeking Treat Trail participants

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

It’s almost time for area youth to dress up in costumes and hit the Trick or Treat trail in search of goodies.

In anticipation of its annual Treat Trail, the town of Pulaski is requesting area businesses and organizations interested in having a stop on the treat trail to sign up now.

Contact Jordan Whitt, social media manager, at 994-8600 or jwhitt@pulaskitown.org.

Written by: Editor on September 23, 2019.

