By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Pulaski man will serve one month of a three-year prison sentence for stabbing a man twice in a fight at Meadowview Apartments in June.

Chris Dominic Ace, 22, pleaded no contest to a charge of unlawful wounding despite the fact prosecutors have been unable to locate the victim. Commonwealth’s Attorney Justin Griffith said there were multiple witnesses to the June 26 incident, so prosecution could proceed in the victim’s absence.

Ace originally was charged with malicious wounding, but the Commonwealth amended it to unlawful wounding at the preliminary hearing.

September 23, 2019.

