My phone started ringing before I even made it home Friday. People were upset about the rankings or ratings on a particular Roanoke television show concerning high school football and the fact that the Cougar game didn’t even draw a mention Friday.

Let’s just be really honest, it doesn’t matter.

Sure, it would be great if the so called “experts” in the regional media gave Pulaski County credit once in a while. Sure, it would have been nice to see a few highlights from what some thought was going to be a really good game. It didn’t happen, and it usually won’t, because of reasons that are far too many to mention in the short time I’m taking to write this column on a Sunday.

The bottom line is that many of those in the media, especially the Roanoke media, who want so desperately to come off as experts in high school sports are really doing nothing more than running a popularity contest and trying to boost their ratings. Why else mention another school who didn’t even play this week? Those same media outlets have been known to drive much further than the drive to Abingdon to cover that same team that didn’t play this week.

In the end, it doesn’t really matter if you’re talking about a super seven, a top 10 or the nasty nine list. It doesn’t matter if you read it on an internet message board or heard something at the barber shop. The only list that matters is the one directly from the Virginia High School League with their official power ratings.

That list, which came out this morning, shines a very favorable light on Pulaski County football for the moment.

The Cougar football team (3-0) is currently ranked as the top team in the VHSL Region 4D standings with a 25.33 rating. E.C. Glass (2-0) and Salem (2-0) are tied at second at 25.00. Halifax County (2-0) is fourth at 24.00. Blacksburg (2-1) and G.W. Danville are tied at fifth with a 19.00 rating. Jefferson Forest (1-1) is seventh with 18.00 and Amherst County (0-3) is eighth with 12.00.

These numbers, for the moment at least, really mean nothing. Sure, it’s great to see the Cougars listed at the top of something, but it is entirely too early to even begin to worry about these numbers yet. Too many things will change between now and the day the final standings of the season come out.

The Cougars are ranked first because they have won three games. EC Glass, Salem, Halifax County and Jefferson Forest have only played two games to this point. Pulaski County will have an off week later in the season as well, which will even things out in that respect.

Too many other factors also come into play to beat our chest over these numbers. First, the three teams Pulaski County have beaten so far will likely win some more games this season, but how many is still to be seen.

Northside (Division 3) will likely do well. They are expected to make a run again in the playoffs. Bassett (Division 3) may win a few games, but they are not expected to be a major player this season.

A big to-do was made about our game with Abingdon (Division 3), who started the season with a win over John Battle (Division 2). That’s great to see them get a win, but it was over John Battle, who lost to Holston (Division 1) this past week. They beat Gate City (Division 2), who while normally good don’t seem to be having a great season.

There was a lot of talk about William Byrd (Division 3) before the season. They started the season off with a 42-21 win over Cave Spring (Division 3) before they lost to Hidden Valley (Division 3) 22-7. Last week they lost 23-12 to Bassett.

There will be more talk about Cave Spring, Hidden Valley and Christiansburg as those games draw closer. The final three games on the Pulaski County schedule are Blacksburg, Patrick Henry and Salem. Those three games will be big, but so will every other game as long as the Cougars continue to play the way they have been playing defensively and continue to improve on offense.

Nothing else matters. Opinions and polls are irrelevant. Television comments, Facebook posts, message board threads and radio comments mean nothing. The only thing that matters is winning. If you win, your numbers continue to stay high. If you lose, your rating will drop. Pulaski County cannot control how many games their opponents win and lose, but every game a Pulaski County opponent wins is good for the Cougars, unless of course it’s against the Cougars.

The only thing Pulaski County can control is how they play each and every snap of every single game. There are no opinions in math and math is how they determine the official ratings each week. You get points for winning and points for the team you’ve beaten winning. Keep winning and things will work themselves out.

The Cougars have never been a team popular with the Roanoke media. As the outsiders, a position Pulaski County once loved and owned proudly, the Cougars have often drawn the short straw when it comes to calls on the field and media coverage. You can’t do anything about that.

Win and don’t leave any doubt about the fact that you won. That is the only way to reach the goals you set as a team each season. To do that, Pulaski County will need to continue to improve each week because every other team will improve as well.

The players need to focus on doing the right things, on and off the field, and not only playing hard but playing smart. Penalties can be a drive killer, which can cost games. Injuries can also cause far too many issues, as can off the field issues. Each week I listen to Cougar Head Coach Stephen James remind his team that they need to be smart and do they right things in and outside of school so they don’t hurt their chances.

The Pulaski County football team is in a good place right now. Their 3-0 record, while they may not all be against the top teams in the state, is a good start. A win is a win.

William Byrd will be ready when the Cougars visit this week. The bullseye that was once on the back of every Cougar jersey is now back again. People want to be the first team to beat Pulaski County. They want to be the ones that end the hype.

Hopefully, and I believe this is the case, the current Cougars are well-aware of everything written in this column and take it seriously. We’ll find out just how serious they are over the next few weeks.

Written by: Editor on September 15, 2019.

