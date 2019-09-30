Pioneer Homecoming Court announced

Tina Quesenberry Photo

The 2019 Fort Chiswell High School Homecoming Court has been announced as the Pioneers begin to prepare for Homecoming week next week. The royalty will be announced at halftime during the Homecoming game next week against Auburn. The candidates are (front, from left) Nolan Blair, Leighton Dunford, Hunter Jackson, Eli Jones and Isaac McHone. Second row: Haley Carter, Julie Dowdy, Karlynn Goforth, Kamdyn Kilgore and Jordan King. Third row: Bailee McGlothlin, Hannah Odum, Aliyah Rakes, Sarah Stephens, Bailey Watson and Hunter Wimmer. Fourth row: Ethan Monahan, Garrett Porter, Justin Porter, Sam VanDyne, Evan Viars and Seth Wolfe.

Written by: Editor on September 30, 2019.

