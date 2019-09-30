PCHS Invests in Learning

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Cougar Pride was on full display Wednesday as Pulaski County High School students and faculty congregated in the school gym for the Investment in Learning Assembly.

The Golden Cougar Band and JROTC opened the proceedings with a marching musical introduction which led to a schoolwide recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

Principal Michael Grim gave the opening remarks to start the assembly, which was primarily organized to recognize the academic achievements of the PCHS student body.

Class officers from all four grade levels were then introduced by President of the Student Council Sofia Garcia, with special recognition to the class of 2023, whose class president Lacy Armes signed a pledge aimed at attaining a 100 percent graduation rate for the freshman class.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on September 30, 2019.

Comments

comments