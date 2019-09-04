Panel to discuss affordable housing

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

BLACKSBURG — An open forum on the challenges of finding affordable housing in the New River Valley is being held Sept. 15 held in Blacksburg. The public is invited to attend.

Sponsored by Habitat for Humanity New River Valley, the free forum is 3-5 p.m. in Whisner Hall, Blacksburg United Methodist Church, 111 Church St.

“We live in the fastest growing community in southwest Virginia, where housing costs have outpaced wages and increases in student populations have decreased availability. A boom like this attracts investors and creates jobs, but it doesn’t necessarily provide places to live,” says Habitat NRV Executive Director Shelley Fortier.

