Open call to artists who work in glass

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

As part of American Craft Week, the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley is requesting artwork for a new exhibit entitled “Glass in our World.” The public is invited to participate by submitting works of art using glass as the media. These artworks can vary in size and can be produced as a part of a group effort or by a single individual.

Starting Wednesday, items can be delivered to the Fine Arts Center for the NRV at 21 W. Main Street in Pulaski for submission. The exhibit is set to open Thursday, Oct. 10, with a reception that will take place from 5:30 till 7:30 that evening. Glass in our World will remain at the Fine Arts Center until late November.

Now in its 10th year, American Craft Week is the country’s largest celebration of handmade American crafts. This year the focus is from Oct. 4 – 13. For more information about American Craft Week go to www.americancraftweek.com.

Glass in our World is sponsored by the Fine Arts Center for the NRV. For more information about the show call (540) 980-7363 or email info@facnrv.org.

Written by: Editor on September 25, 2019.

Comments

comments