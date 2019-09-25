New park in Fairlawn named after a leading citizen

By WILLIAM PAINE

Monday, Sept. 23, the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors voted to honor a former chairman of the board by naming 12 acres of land between Hazel Hollow Road and the New River spanning the area between the Memorial Bridge and the train trestle, as the Joseph L. Sheffey River Park of Fairlawn.

County leaders plan to develop this land into a recreation area which will serve as a trailhead for a walking/biking/riding path that leads to the land donated to the county by the late Margaret Smith. The Smith Farm will soon be developed into a park space. Eventually, paths and park space will be developed that connect the Old Riverlawn Elementary School to the old train trestle crossing the New River and beyond.

Supervisor Joe Guthrie read the resolution, which emphasized Sheffey’s past service to the county. Sheffey served as the Cloyd District representative for board of supervisors from 1988 to 2015 and was particularly interested in promoting outdoor recreation.

