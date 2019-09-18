New charges filed in holistic health case

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

RADFORD — Nine new charges, mostly sex offenses, have been filed against a Radford alternative/holistic health services provider already charged with violating regulations and performing procedures without a license.

According to New River Valley Regional Jail records, Martin Vismund Riding, 67, of Radford, was arrested Friday on seven counts of sexual assault by animate object sexual penetration and one count each of indecent exposure and taking indecent liberties with a child under the age of 15.

The charges are the result of direct indictments handed down by a Radford City grand jury Friday. A city press release says the charges involve multiple victims.

September 18, 2019.

