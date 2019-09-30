MVC candidates announced

By DAVID GRAVELY

Each year Pulaski County High School recognizes one student with the highest award presented to any student, the Most Valuable Cougar Award. While there are normally only five candidates for the award each year, this year there are six due to a tie in the nomination procedure.

The first nominee is a member of the National Honor Society and the National Society of High School Scholars. This student participates in track and football. This past summer he participated in the Virginia Tech Pathways Scholar summer program. He is the captain of the track throwing team and loves to fish and hunt. The first nominee for the Most Valuable Cougar is Mr. Tristan Bowden. Tristan is the son of Jeff and Michelle Bowden.

