By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Nearly two-dozen bikes took part in a Motorcycle Show and Family Fun Day at Raymond F. Ratcliffe Memorial Transportation Museum in Pulaski Saturday.

Although it was the museum’s first motorcycle show, an estimated 125 visitors turned out to view the bikes and check out museum displays. Based on visitor votes, Max Orren and his 2013 Harley Davidson Trike Power Glide took home Best in Show honors.

Orren received a cash prize and a brick in the museum’s Brick Garden. He plans to donate the case to Pulaski County Toy Ride, an event that helps children in low-income families at Christmas.

The brick will be engraved “In memory of Stuart and Dorthy Orren.” Friends of the Ratcliffe also are donating a brick to the garden to recognize a member of the former Pulaski County Life Saving Crew.

