From Christiansburg PD:

We regret to announce that Carl Dennis “Denny” Alls, 71, of Christiansburg, was found deceased about 90 minutes ago.

Alls had been missing since Sunday, Sept. 15, after leaving his home for a motorcycle ride. A citizen out searching tonight located his bike near the Motor Mile Speedway on Route 11 in Pulaski County – about two miles south of the Sheetz convenience store where he was last seen on security footage on Sunday evening. The crash and exact cause of death are currently under investigation.