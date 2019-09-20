Missing biker found dead in Fairlawn area

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A 71-year-old Christiansburg man missing since last Sunday was found dead around 6:30 p.m. Friday in the Fairlawn area near Motor Mile Speedway.

According to Christiansburg Police Department spokeswoman Melissa Demmitt, a citizen searching for Carl Dennis “Denny” Alls located him and his 2010 Honda GL1800 trike on Route 11, about two miles south of Sheetz. Alls was last seen on security footage at Sheetz Sunday evening, Sept. 15, she noted.

The cause of the crash and Alls’ death are under investigation.

“We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the Alls family, as well as our sincere thanks to all of those who assisted in the search for Mr. Alls —particularly the citizens who worked tirelessly as volunteers to help bring closure to this tragic incident,” Demmitt said in an email released around 8 p.m. Friday.

Alls left home about 7:30 p.m. Sunday to go for a ride on his motorcycle. He told his wife he would be back in about an hour. He did not indicate any specific route he intended to take, so searches were being conducted along routes he was known to frequent in the past.

