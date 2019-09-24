May Elkins Howard

May Elkins Howard, 96, of Pulaski, Va., passed away peacefully at her residence Saturday, Sept. 21.

She was born in London, England in 1923 to the late Annie and George Elkins. Her early life and that of her late brother, Thomas Elkins, were heavily influenced by World War I. When World War II began, May joined the Royal Women’s Auxiliary Air Force, where she worked in the signal core. During this time she met and married Pulaski native Frank Howard, U.S. Army, and they settled in Pulaski, Va., where they raised two daughters, Jill Howard Sandidge (Jim) and the late Alyson Howard Lawson (Pete). Frank passed away in 1996.

May worked as a reading aide in Pulaski School System. She was a devoted member of Christ Episcopal Church. She loved to entertain, play bridge, travel, and garden.

Beside her daughter, May is survived by granddaughter, Sally Sandidge and her son James; three grandsons, Michael Sandidge (Becca) and their four daughters, Hailey and Ryleigh Sandidge, Alyssa and Emily Summey, Jonathan Vordermark (Anna) and son Evan, and Matthew Vordermark (Annie Gordon) and their children Howie and Fritz. She is also survived by a niece and nephew and several cousins in England.

The family extends gratitude to the wonderful help given to May over the last several years by Traci Delap and Sue Mitchell. Many thanks to the wonderful folks from Advance Health Care and Good Samaritan Hospice and their loving care.

A service in celebration of her life is being held Saturday, Oct. 5, noon, at Christ Episcopal Church, with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in May’s name to Christ Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 975, Pulaski, VA 24301.

