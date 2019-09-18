Man to serve four years on sex offenses

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

RADFORD — A 58-year-old man will serve four years in prison after pleading guilty to three late 1990s sex-related charges involving minors.

Phillip Bryant Foster of Radford was indicted almost a year ago on 56 charges of animate object sexual penetration of a child under 13; forcible sodomy of a child under 13; rape; forcible sodomy; aggravated sexual battery and possession of child pornography.

Friday, he pleaded guilty the three counts of aggravated sexual battery of a child under age 13 under an agreement that resulted in the remainder of the charges being dismissed with an option to re-file. The agreement also spared the victims, who are now adults, from having to testify in court, according to Radford Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Rehak.

Foster received 20 years in prison, with 16 years suspended, on each of the three counts. However, the sentences run concurrently (at the same time), meaning Foster will serve four years of a 20-year sentence.

In 2014, Foster ran an unsuccessful campaign for Radford City School Board.

Radford City Police say the incidents occurred between 1994 and 2000, with the exception of the child pornography charges, which have 2018 offense dates.

Foster will be placed on five years of supervised probation upon release from custody. He also must register as a sex offender.

