Listening Room finds room in Pulaski

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The Listening Room, a place that offers musicians a chance to express themselves in an intimate environment, will premiere at the Pulaski Fine Arts Center for the NRV this coming Friday, Sept. 6.

The Listening Room began at a house on Main Street in Wytheville and featured musicians from all over the region. The building that housed the Listening Room was put up for sale last Spring and sold quickly.

“The need to find another place arose,” said Fine Arts Center of the NRV President Becky Cox. “The Fine Arts Center stepped in and rather than have it be dissolved, we wanted it to continue.”

According to Cox, the venue that housed the old Listening Room had the capacity to hold about 35 people whereas the FAC of the NRV has the capacity to hold 50 patrons.

Written by: Editor on September 4, 2019.

