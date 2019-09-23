Lessons begin for GRAPeJAM

By WILLIAM PAINE

Twenty-five middle schoolers who signed up for the newly formed Greater Pulaski Junior Appalachian Musicians (GRAPeJAM) program gathered for their first lesson Wednesday at Dublin Middle School. At this initial meeting, students were loaned their respective instruments, which were all newly purchased by GRAPeJAM, and then met their guitar, fiddle and banjos instructors.

Addie Levy is teaching guitar and, as is often the case, more students signed up to learn guitar than any other instrument. Levy’s class consisted of a dozen youngsters.

“The first class went really well,” said Levy. “I have awesome kids in my class.”

