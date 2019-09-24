JV Cougars hold off G-Men

By DAVID GRAVELY

sports@southwesttimes.com

The junior varsity Cougar football team had a rare Monday game this week, earning a 22-12 win over the Graham G-Men at Kenneth J. Dobson Stadium.

After a scoreless first half, the Cougars scratched the scoreboard first. Caleb Yelton blocked a Graham punt attempt to give the Cougars the ball at the 49-yard line. A short run was followed by an incomplete pass, but the Cougars were hit with an offensive pass interference penalty to push them back. Quarterback Cam Cooper dropped back and connected with Jacob Johnson for a 47-yard pass. Graham was hit with a horse collar tackle penalty to move the ball to the four-yard line. Cooper faked the handoff on the next play and jogged into the end zone for six. Quemaar Porter ran the two-point conversion in to put the Cougars up 8-0.

It stayed that way until the second half. The Cougars kicked off and forced a punt. Big runs by Porter helped move the ball downfield, allowing Trevor Burton to score on an 18-yard run with four minutes remaining in the third. Cooper ran the conversion in to put the Cougars up 16-0.

After swapping possessions and penalties through most of the second half, Graham finally hit pay dirt on a one-yard run with 2:54 remaining in the game.

The Cougars answered with runs of 18, 39 and three yards by Porter before he carried one more time into the end zone from three yards out. The point after attempt was no good, leaving the score at 22-6 with 44 seconds remaining.

Graham hit two big passes to get another score, one for 48 yards and 18 yards for the score. The point after failed again, leaving the final score at 22-12.

Pulaski County carried the ball 22 times for 115 yards. Graham was held to just 48 yards on 28 attempts. Cooper completed seven of 12 pass attempts with one interception for 108 yards. Graham also completed seven of 12 passes, earning 77 yards.

The JV Cougars will be back in action Thursday when they hit the road to Roanoke to take on the Cave Spring Knights at Dwight Bogle Field.

Written by: Editor on September 24, 2019.

Comments

comments