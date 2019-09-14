JV Cougars dominate Falcons

By DAVID GRAVELY

The junior varsity Cougar football team scored early and often in a 50-12 thrashing of the visiting Abingdon Eagles Thursday at Kenneth J. Dobson Stadium.

Pulaski County (1-1) received the opening kickoff and used a six play drive that covered 80 yards to put the first points on the board. Highlights of the drive included a 52-yard pass from quarterback Cam Cooper to Jacob Johnson and a 22-yard pass from Cooper to Diego Turner. The touchdown came when Cooper scrambled and found Johnson open for a three-yard scoring strike with 6:24 remaining in the first quarter. The point after attempt was no good.

The Cougar defense controlled the Falcons throughout the game, forcing punts or turnovers.

The second Cougar score of the night came on a five-yard run by Trevor Burton with 1:55 remaining in the opening quarter. Landon Turner ran in the two-point conversion to put the Cougars up 14-0.

Pulaski County scored again at the 5:07 mark of the second quarter, this time Cooper hit Quemaar Porter on a short pass in the flats. Porter made a move and raced 39 yards untouched into the end zone. Porter also ran in the two-point conversion for the 22-0 lead.

Defensive lineman Alan Fernandez recovered a Falcon fumble to put the Cougars back in business. Two plays later Cooper found Diego Turner open for a 52-yard touchdown pass with 3:14 remaining in the half. Porter ran in the two-point conversion to put Pulaski County up 30-0.

Another failed Falcon drive led to a final first half score for the Cougars. A pass to Jesse Cook for 28 yards led to a three-yard run by Burton with just 16 seconds remaining in the half and a 36-0 lead.

The Falcons took the ball to start the second half. Porter took it back three plays later, intercepting a pass and racing 78 yards for another Cougar score. He was assisted by a crushing block by Diego Turner during the return.

Leading 42-0, the Cougars emptied the bench. Abingdon was able to avoid the shutout with a 38-yard touchdown run with 24 seconds remaining in the third quarter. The Cougars answered immediately on the next play with a 47-yard touchdown pass from Cooper to Diego Turner. Burton ran in the conversion to give Pulaski County the 50-6 lead. A long passing touchdown near the end of the game gave Abingdon their final points.

Cooper finished the game nine of 11 passing for 259 yards with four passing touchdowns. He also ran three times for 11 yards. Diego Turner caught four passes for 130 yards and two scores. Burton ran seven times for 42 yards and two touchdowns. Johnson caught two passes for 55 yards and a score. Porter ran three times for 11 yards and caught one pass for 39 yards for a score and his defensive score. Cook caught two passes for 35 yards. Landon Turner ran eight times for 14 yards.

The Cougars gained 67 yards rushing on 21 carries and 326 yards of total offense. Abingdon ran 20 times for 75 yards and completed three of 14 passes with one interception for 76 yards, mostly at the end of the fourth quarter, bringing their total to 151 yards of offense.

The JV Cougars will be back in action Thursday, Sept. 19, when they host William Byrd. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

