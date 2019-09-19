JV Cougars blast William Byrd

By DAVID GRAVELY

The junior varsity Cougar football team scored early and often Thursday as they dismantled the visiting William Byrd Terriers by a final score of 42-7.

The Cougars (2-1) received the kickoff and were forced to punt in their opening drive, but returned the favor with interest when Quemaar Porter took the Terrier punt and raced 57 yards to put the Cougars up 6-0 with 4:16 remaining in the first. The point after kick was no good.

The stout Cougar defense forced another Terrier punt, this time it was returned 52 yards for the score by Trevor Burton. Porter ran the two-point conversion in to put the Cougars up 14-0 with 1:42 remaining in the first.

Fast forward three plays and the Terriers punted again. This time Burton was only able to reach the William Byrd 11-yard line. One play later Porter covered those 11 yards for his second score of the night. He added the two-pointer to give the Cougars the 22-0 lead with no time remaining in the first.

The second quarter stared with Pulaski County on defense, but not for long. Logan Delph intercepted a Terrier pass to put the Cougar offense back in business. Three plays later quarterback Cam Cooper connected with Jesse Cook for a 55-yard touchdown pass. The two-point attempt was no good, but the Cougars were now up 28-0 with seven minutes remaining in the half.

William Byrd finally but together a drive, taking 10 plays to finally score on an 11-yard pass with 2:23 remaining in the half. Six plays later Burton crossed the goal line from four yards out to give the Cougars a 34-7 lead heading into the halftime break.

The only score of the second half, which was played on a running clock, came with 6:48 remaining in the third when Porter raced 15 yards for his third score of the night. He added the two-point conversion run to give Pulaski County the 42-7 victory.

The Cougars only had 103 rushing yards on 16 carries, mostly due to playing on a short field the entire night. William Byrd had 23 carries for just 64 yards and completed 14 of 22 pass attempts for 147 yards.

Cooper completed four of five pass attempts for 92 yards with a touchdown and ran for eight more. Porter scored the punt return touchdown and two rushing touchdowns, covering 65 yards on five carries. Burton had 26 yards in two carries and a rushing score to go with his punt return touchdown. Diego Turner carried once for two yards and caught two passes for nine yards. Landon Turner carried the ball three times for two yards. Jacob Johnson caught one pass for 28 yards and Cook had one catch for a 55-yard touchdown.

The JV Cougars will be back in action Monday, Sept. 23, when the host the Graham G-Men. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

