Inmate found unresponsive in cell at NRV Regional Jail

At approximately 7:50 a.m., Thursday September 12, 2019, jail officers discovered an 18-year-old Hispanic male unresponsive in his cell while making routine security and well-being checks.

Security and medical staff immediately provided first aid and notified EMS, who responded to the jail and administered first aid. The prisoner was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene and was transported to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke, Virginia.

The Virginia State Police is handling the investigation into the cause of death.

The prisoner was committed to jail at 11:57 p.m., Wednesday, September 11, 2019 on a charge of Public Swearing or Intoxication in Public.

More details as they become available.

Written by: Editor on September 12, 2019.

