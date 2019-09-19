Inmate declined breakfast before death

Virginia State Police say an inmate who died at New River Valley Regional Jail last Thursday declined breakfast about 30 minutes before being found unresponsive.

Spokeswoman Corinne Geller says jail personnel approached Aris Eduardo Lobo-Perez, 18, of Culpeper, around 7:20 a.m. to offer him breakfast, but he declined. He was found unresponsive during a routine security and wellbeing check at 7:50 a.m.

Authorities are awaiting the results of an autopsy and additional tests from the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke. The investigation is continuing.

Lobo-Perez was arrested by Radford University police on a charge of public intoxication just before midnight Sept. 11 at a campus facility, according to Geller.

