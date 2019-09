Injured pedestrian dies

RADFORD — A Christiansburg woman struck by a vehicle on West Main Street in Radford Sept. 7 died Friday.

Jael Osterbauer, 21, died at 9 a.m. in Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where she was airlifted following the wreck. Details of the incident have not been released.

Authorities ask anyone with information on the incident call the police department at (540) 731-3624.

Written by: Editor on September 13, 2019.

