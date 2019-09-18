Help sought locating missing biker

CHRISTIANSBURG — Christiansburg authorities are seeking the public’s help locating a man who left home Sunday evening for a motorcycle ride and hasn’t been seen since.

According to Christiansburg spokeswoman Melissa Demmitt, Carl Dennis Alls was last seen when he left his Christiansburg home around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Alls told his wife he was going for a motorcycle ride and would be back in about an hour. He apparently did not have any particular destination planned.

Demmitt said Alls hasn’t been seen since.

The 71-year-old Alls is five-feet, eight-inches tall; weighs about 200 pounds, has a gray beard and hair, and blue eyes. He was wearing black shorts and a blue shirt when last seen.

Alls was operating a 2010 red Honda GL1800 trike with Virginia tag NY2.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alls is asked to contact Christiansburg Police Department at 540-382-4343.

