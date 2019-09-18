Guns N’ Roses tribute plays theatre Sept. 28

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Better get your tickets soon for The Guns N’ Roses tribute band Nightrain, because they’ll be knock, knock, knockin’ on Pulaski Theatre’s Door Saturday, Sept. 28.

Nightrain, The Guns N’ Roses Experience, brings the iconic band’s high-energy rock ‘n’ roll to the historic theatre for their first time. In keeping with first, it’s also the first time in a while, adult beverages will be available for purchase during the show.

The group’s set focuses on hits from GnR’s popular Appetite for Destruction album, but includes tracts from other albums too. Those attending will rock out to “Nightrain,” “It’s So Easy,” “Welcome to the Jungle,” “Out Ta Get Me,” “Patience,” “My Michelle,” “Paradise City,” “Don’t Cry,” “Mr. Brownstone,” “November Rain,” “Pretty Tied Up,” “Used to Love Her,” “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door,” and more.

Doors open at 7 p.m., with the concert beginning at 8.

Tickets are available in advance at Martin’s Pharmacy in Pulaski and Pulaski Visitor’s Center in Dublin, and online at https://pulaskitheatre.com/event/9-28-nightrain-the-guns-n-roses-tribute-experience.

Written by: Editor on September 18, 2019.

Comments

comments