Go Pulaski County gets to work

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Saturday, Sept. 21, more than 200 individuals volunteered their time to help with GO Pulaski County’s fourth annual workday initiative. This year, GO Pulaski County sent volunteers to 18 work projects throughout the county.

The old Calfee Training School on Magnox Drive was the scene of an intense cleaning effort, as more than 40 volunteers cleared out old computers, papers and garbage of all kinds from the interior and exterior of the building. Much work is left to be done before this old school will be ready to welcome the general public as a day care center or cultural heritage museum, but this much needed cleanup will assuredly help to get the Calfee Training School Project nearer to accomplishing their goals.

About a dozen GO Pulaski County volunteers were found sprucing up Heritage Park Saturday morning. Volunteers spread mulch in the pollinator garden, spread gravel to fill potholes in the parking lot and planted two trees and five shrubs along Peak Creek, which borders the park.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on September 25, 2019.

Comments

comments