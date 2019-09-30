Gatewood suffering from lack of rain

It hasn’t been long since it rained so frequently the ground squished like a sponge and concerns centered on flooding every time clouds brought moisture.

How quickly things change.

These days, emergency services officials have a new concern — brush and forest fires. Even before fall officially arrived Sept. 23, vegetation was turning brown and crunching underfoot, and creeks and other waterways were getting shallower by the day.

Gatewood Reservoir is no exception. The town of Pulaski’s primary water source is almost 11 feet below full pond, which is 58 feet. That’s certainly not the lowest it’s been, so there’s nothing to worry about at this point, town engineer Bill Pedigo says. But if dry conditions continue, it won’t take long for the town to find itself in the position it was in at the end of 2012.

