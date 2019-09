Galax man killed crash

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

GRAYSON COUNTY — A Galax man died Wednesday night in a single-vehicle crash in Grayson County.

Andy D. Isom, 33, was ejected from his 2000 GMC Sierra pickup truck when it ran off Savannah Road and crashed, said Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller. Isom was no wearing a seatbelt.

The investigation is continuing.

Written by: Editor on September 23, 2019.

