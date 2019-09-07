Widgetized Section

Friday Football Scores Sept. 6, 2019

By Associated Press

Abingdon 35, Gate City 28

Alleghany 54, Bath County 14

Altavista 35, Prince Edward County 0

Appomattox 17, Rustburg 0

Auburn 56, Craig County 6

Avalon, Md. 38, Benedictine 13

Blue Ridge School 45, Hargrave Military 13

Briar Woods 29, Dominion 21

Broad Run 51, Brooke Point 13

Buffalo Gap 48, Parry McCluer 0

C.D. Hylton 34, West Potomac 33

Carroll County 21, Grayson County 20

Castlewood 26, Honaker 24

Centreville 42, Washington-Lee 0

Chantilly 41, Langley 7

Chatham 50, Randolph-Henry 26

Chilhowie 45, J.I. Burton 24

Christiansburg 28, Giles 13

Culpeper 30, Monticello 6

Deep Run 21, Atlee 7

Douglas Freeman 21, James River-Midlothian 13

Eastern View 63, Albemarle 7

Fairfax 28, Wakefield 7

Falls Church 53, Park View-Sterling 21

Fauquier 32, Brentsville 0

Flint Hill School 28, Paul VI Catholic High School 6

Floyd County 13, Patrick County 12

Forest Park 27, Annandale 21

Freedom (South Riding) 54, Independence 20

Freedom (Woodbridge) 47, Riverbend 0

Fuqua School 50, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 14

GW-Danville 55, Amherst County 29

Galax 51, Martinsville 25

George Marshall 23, McLean 7

George Wythe-Wytheville 27, Fort Chiswell 14

Graham 45, Tazewell 0

Gretna 62, Tunstall 20

Grundy 20, River View, W.Va. 18

Hancock, Md. 30, Massanutten Military 16

Handley 31, Harrisonburg 13

Henrico 20, Hermitage 14

Heritage (Leesburg) 14, Kettle Run 6

Heritage-Lynchburg 57, John Marshall 20

Hidden Valley 22, William Byrd 7

Holston 43, Twin Springs 6

Hurley 37, Rye Cove 6

James River-Buchanan 20, Madison County 8

Jefferson Forest 42, Staunton River 14

John Battle 12, Virginia High 7

King George 34, Stafford 21

Liberty Christian 42, Brunswick 12

Liberty-Bealeton 40, Courtland 35

Liberty-Bedford 21, Fort Defiance 20

Lord Botetourt 23, Blacksburg 7

Loudoun County 27, Millbrook 18

Loudoun Valley 28, Riverside 7

Louisa 38, Chancellor 13

Luray 45, Wilson Memorial 21

Magna Vista 20, Dan River 6

Maret, D.C. 43, Manassas Park 14

Massaponax 47, Dinwiddie 30

Matoaca 9, Powhatan 6

Mills Godwin 30, Lee-Davis 6

Monacan 27, Hanover 0

Mount Vernon 38, Colgan 8

Mountain View 37, Patriot 6

Narrows 37, Northwood 0

North Cross 54, Fishburne Military 0

North Stafford 55, Orange County 20

Northside 37, Cave Spring 13

Osbourn Park 23, Herndon 7

Page County 46, Nelson County 14

Patrick Henry-Ashland 43, Caroline 8

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 60, Eastside 22

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 28, Brookville 21

Potomac 21, Osbourn 13

Potomac School 14, St. John Paul the Great 2

Pulaski County 42, Bassett 6

R.E. Lee-Staunton 20, Covington 7

Ridgeview 63, Shelby Valley, Ky. 32

Riverheads 38, Glenvar 21

Rural Retreat 24, Eastern Montgomery 6

Salem 27, Franklin County 21

Sherando 41, Jefferson, W.Va. 7

Skyline 32, Broadway 7

South County 48, Hayfield 20

South Lakes 43, Oakton 7

Spotswood 75, William Monroe 13

Spotsylvania 36, Fluvanna 27

Stone Bridge 33, James Madison 19

Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 41, Gar-Field 7

Strasburg 35, George Mason 20

Stuarts Draft 42, Waynesboro 0

T.C. Williams 29, James Robinson 26

TJ-Alexandria 7, Lee-Springfield 6

Thomas Dale 28, Lloyd Bird 0

Trinity Episcopal 30, Collegiate-Richmond 20

Turner Ashby 48, Western Albemarle 26

Tuscarora 40, Potomac Falls 12

Union 26, Richlands 3

Westfield 37, John Champe 14

William Campbell 34, Central of Lunenburg 20

William Fleming 28, Rockbridge County 26

Woodgrove 46, Rock Ridge 6

Woodstock Central 55, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 8

Yorktown 40, Woodrow Wilson, D.C. 0

