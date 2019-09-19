Free flu shots offered in Radford Friday

New River Health District (NRHD) is offering free seasonal flu vaccines at a special drive-thru dispensing clinic Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Radford Fire and Rescue, 1500 Wadsworth St.

Vaccines are available on a first-come, first-served basis to anyone aged 18 and older. Those getting a vaccine should wear clothing that is loose around the arm so a public health nurse can administer the flu shot in the upper arm, without the recipient having to leave the comfort and convenience of their vehicle.

Influenza, commonly called “the flu,” is a serious disease caused by the influenza virus that affects the respiratory tract. It is highly contagious and generally spreads from person-to-person when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The virus can be transmitted even before flu-like symptoms appear.

An infected person usually becomes sick one to three days following exposure. Typical flu symptoms include fever, dry cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headache, muscle aches and extreme fatigue.

“Vaccination is the best way to prevent influenza and its potentially severe complications. This unique ‘drive-thru’ approach is proven to be a fast and efficient way to vaccinate a large number of folks in a short time,” said Dr. Noelle Bissell, director of New River Health District. “Herd immunity develops when more people get vaccinated,” she explained. “There is less virus present to potentially infect those who cannot be immunized, such as infants under 6 months old; this helps protect everyone from this potentially deadly disease.”

Bissell added, “The timing and duration of flu seasons vary — they can occur from early fall to late spring. Receiving an annual seasonal flu vaccine is the best way to reduce your risk of becoming sick with the flu and spreading the virus to others. When more people get vaccinated, less flu can spread through the community. It takes up to two weeks to develop the vaccine’s full protection.”

All persons aged 6 months and older should be vaccinated against influenza annually. Particular effort should be made to vaccinate people at higher risk for influenza complications, including:

Pregnant and postpartum women, or those who will be pregnant during the influenza season;

Persons over 65 years of age, including residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities;

People who have chronic lung or heart problems, including asthma; and

People who have other serious medical conditions, such as diabetes, kidney disease, cystic fibrosis, anemia, cancer, weak immune systems (including those with HIV) or a seizure disorder.

To help prevent the spread of influenza to people in high-risk groups, those who live with them and healthcare workers should also receive an annual influenza vaccine. Travelers to countries outside of the U.S. may also need to consider influenza vaccination, even at different times of the year.

Each year in the U.S. approximately 200,000 people are hospitalized due to flu illness, and flu-related deaths have averaged 34,000 per year over the last three decades.

To minimize your risk of contracting or transmitting the flu, follow these simple steps:

Get vaccinated;

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly, for at least 20 seconds;

Cover your cough, either by using a disposable tissue or coughing into your sleeve, not your hand; and

Stay at home when you are sick.

For more information, call the New River Health District at 540-585-3300 or visit www.vdh.virginia.gov.

September 19, 2019.

