Fly Me to the Moon plays at the Adaire

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Mention the nicknames Frankie Boy, the Voice, the Chairman of the Board or the Sultan of Swoon and anyone of a certain age will instantly know to whom you are referring. It is to the one and only Frank Sinatra, who was, in all likelihood, the most well-known singer of the 20th century.

The Adaire Theatre’s latest musical production, “Fly Me to the Moon,” features the songs of Sinatra as sung by six swaggering crooners led by Director/Choreographer Keith McCoy and Music Director Kendall Payne.

For anyone who appreciates the music and the musical era that Sinatra represents, this musical revue dedicated to Ol’ Blue Eyes is a must see.

“It’s an evening of music, a tribute to Frank Sinatra and what he brought to American popular culture,” McCoy explained. “So it’s our way of saying thank you to him for what he did for us.”

“There’s spectacular choreography and the songs are memorable and catchy … everything you need to pay tribute to the man,” said Payne.

“And style and grace never goes out of style,” McCloy added. “He is the perfect example of that.”

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on September 18, 2019.

Comments

comments