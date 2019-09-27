Family Dollar coming to Dublin in old Wades building

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Come January, Dublin residents will have a new place to shop as Family Dollar opens in the newly renovated Wades building at 200 Broad St.

Property owner SHAH Development announced Friday the 55-year-old retailer will occupy one of three units in the building. The projected opening is sometime in January and negotiations are already underway for a tenant for the unit on the south end.

SHAH Partner David Hagan said earlier the building is going to have an entirely different appearance upon completion — looking more like new construction rather than a remodel.

In addition to offering a broad assortment of family necessities, Family Dollar points out the Dublin store also will carry $1 Dollar Tree merchandise, have an expanded food selection with more freezers and coolers than its typical store, and carry beauty essentials, household products and seasonal items.

“Family Dollar is proud to become a part of the Dublin community and we are excited to welcome existing and new customers to our new store. The store will provide even greater values and convenience to our shoppers,” said Family Dollar spokesman Jim Van Slyke.

The Dublin store will be open seven days a week and employee six to 10 associates. Applications are being accepted online at www.FamilyDollar.com/careers.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Dollar Tree Inc., Family Dollar has about 8,000 stores in 46 states. Headquarters are in Chesapeake.

Hagan says he hopes to know in a couple of weeks whether the second unit has been leased.

“It’s going to offer great services for the community,” he said of the prospective tenant. “We’re in the process of designing a drive-thru for it.”

