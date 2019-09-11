Escape certified, co-defendants cleared

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

An escape charge was certified to the grand jury Tuesday in the case of a New River Valley Regional Jail inmate who allegedly left a work detail in mid-June and was captured six days later. Meanwhile, three people accused of assisting the escape have all been cleared.

According to Pulaski County General District Court records, the escape charge against Jeremy Charles Bryan, 42, was certified to the grand jury, while two other charges against Bryan — larceny and obstruction of justice — were dismissed at the prosecution’s request.

Police say Bryan escaped in the early afternoon June 15 while assigned to a work detail on Cleburne Boulevard, near the Giles County line. He was captured June 21 near Bunts Street in Pulaski.

Byran’s mother and brother, Beverly Anne Nester, 65, and James William Bryan, 38, both of Draper, and Shannon Marie Cox of Pulaski, were charged with aiding in Bryan’s escape. However, charges against all three have been dismissed, according to court records.

It is now up to the grand jury to decide whether to indict Jeremy Bryan on the escape case. If he is indicted, the case will be tried in Pulaski County Circuit Court.

Bryan was serving time for misdemeanor failure to pay support and felony fraud, when he allegedly escaped custody.

Written by: Editor on September 11, 2019.

Comments

comments