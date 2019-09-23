Elks give scholarships to Most Valuable Students

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The Elks National Foundation recently announced the start of the 2020 Most Valuable Student scholarship contest. The Pulaski Elks Lodge 1067 acts as the conduit for this program and has sent applications for the Most Valuable Student (MVS) scholarship to high schools in Giles, Wythe, Montgomery, Bland and Pulaski counties.

Scholarships are awarded based primarily on grades but equally important is volunteerism showing what the scholarship candidate has done for the community at large.

Five hundred winners of MVS scholarships will be announced in April 2020. The top 20 applicants will receive scholarships ranging from $20,000 to $50,000. The remaining 480 will receive $1,000 annually for four years providing that they maintain a good grade-point average.

This year the National Elks Foundation is putting over four million dollars in college scholarships and has positively affected the lives of tens of thousands of students since they began awarding scholarships in 1931.

The 500 national winners will be announced in April 2020, after the top 20 finalists participate in a Leadership Weekend in Chicago, April 23-26.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on September 23, 2019.

Comments

comments