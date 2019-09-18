Elderly man admits sex offenses

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

An 80-year-old Dublin man could spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual battery on a juvenile earlier this year.

Mack Lewis Farmer entered bare pleas to both charges, meaning the pleas are part of an agreement that doesn’t recommend a sentence. As such, Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch stressed to Farmer that he could receive a sentence of 40 years in prison and a fine of $200,000 at sentencing in December.

During routine questioning regarding his plea, Farmer said his attorney told him he could receive a 40-year prison sentence, but he also indicated he didn’t know he could receive 40 years.

“I don’t know. I’ve never been in this situation,” Farmer told Judge Finch. Asked whether knowledge of the sentence changes his decision to plead guilty, Farmer responded, “I don’t guess. I’m not going to live that long.”

Finch decided to take a recess to allow Farmer to speak with his attorney, Nathan Roberts, before proceeding.

