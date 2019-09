Dorothy Maxwell Lindsey

Dorothy Maxwell Lindsey, 89, of Pulaski, Va., died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at her residence.

She was born April 10, 1930, in Pulaski, Va., and was the daughter of the late Annie Sirt Maxwell and Henry Mike Maxwell.

A graveside funeral service was held Monday, Sept. 9, in Oakwood Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski.

Written by: Editor on September 9, 2019.

Comments

comments