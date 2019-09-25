DGIF to offer free fishing days in Virginia this weekend

RICHMOND – Whether its stripers on the coast, trout in the mountains or anything in between, it is time to experience the fun of fishing in Virginia!

Due to inclement weather during the free fishing days in June, the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries is offering two additional full days of free fishing, Sept. 28-29, in conjunction with National Hunting and Fishing Day.

Anyone can fish free in public fresh waters around the state without having to buy a fishing license. Just remember, all fishing regulations still apply. Note that a license is still required to fish in marine areas or saltwater portions of tidal waters.

For more information, visit dgif.virginia.gov/freefishingdays

There are countless opportunities right in your backyard! Fishing is always better with family and friends! We look forward to seeing you on free fishing weekend, September 28-29.

Written by: Editor on September 25, 2019.

Comments

comments