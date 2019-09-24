Delmer Trent Nuckolls

Delmer Trent Nuckolls, age 90, of Seneca, S.C., and formerly of Pulaski, Va., passed away at his home, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019.

Born May 18, 1929, in Austinville, Va., he was the son of the late George M. Nuckolls and Bessie Akers Nuckolls.

He is survived by his wife, Geneva Vaughn Nuckolls of Pulaski, Va.; children, Delmer Douglas Nuckolls of West Union, S.C., Gary Nuckolls of Alabama, Roger Nuckolls of Seneca, S.C., Kay White of Christiansburg, Va., Fay Runion of Charlotte, N.C., and Teresa Dubsky; 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services are 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski, Va. Interment follows at Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, Va. The family is receiving friends one hour before service time Thursday at the funeral home.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

