By MELINDA WILLIAMS
melinda@southwesttimes.com
A Roanoke man charged with arson for setting a fire at New River Valley Regional Jail in March pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.
Under an agreement with prosecutors, Justin Dwayne Hopson, 31, pleaded guilty to damaging jail property, a Class 6 felony carrying a maximum sentence of five years in prison.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Fleenor said jail personnel found Hopson cleaning up a small fire under a stairway at the jail March 12 and asked him who started it.
