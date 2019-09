Deceased inmate was RU student

Virginia State Police has identified the New River Valley Regional Jail inmate who was found deceased in his cell Thursday morning.

Lt. J.A. Bartlett said Aris Eduardo Lobo Garcia, 18, of Culpeper was a student at Radford University. He was taken to the jail late Wednesday on a charge of public swearing or intoxication.

No additional details of the State Police investigation into Lobo Garcia’s death are being released pending results of an autopsy.

