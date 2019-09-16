Charge expunged from man’s record

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

An attempted first-degree murder charge has been removed from a Pulaski County man’s record, nearly 12 years after he was acquitted.

Casey Michael Dicken, 41, appeared in Pulaski County Circuit Court with attorney Bev Davis Monday, seeking to have the charge expunged (erased) from his record.

According to Southwest Times archives, Dicken was charged with attempted first-degree murder in September 2007 after a wreck on Route 11. Police alleged he intentionally hit another vehicle almost head-on because of a dispute with its driver earlier that day.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on September 16, 2019.

Comments

comments