By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Changes are coming to the section of West Main Street between Washington and Jefferson Avenues, as the largest building on that block has recently changed ownership.

A business interest known as 37 West Main, LLC., recently purchased the building for $125,000. This 13,000 square foot building used to be the home of 1st Pawn and is located, as one might expect, at 37 West Main Street.

Earlier this year, 1st Pawn, moved to 34 Washington Avenue, adjacent to the offices of The Southwest Times.

Not surprisingly, local entrepreneur Steve Critchfield is one of the principals involved in the purchase of this property.

“It’s the largest commercial space on Main Street,” said Critchfield. “We’re going to figure out what the best use of the building is. It’s in pretty decent shape.”

September 16, 2019

