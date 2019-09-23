Chamber announces 2019 award nominees

By DAVID GRAVLEY

The Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce has released their annual list of nominees for awards to be presented at the 2019 Annual Meeting and Awards Banquet.

In a release Thursday, the chamber stated, “This year has been a pivotal one in many facets of the county: Experiencing growth in economic development: taking major strides in tourism: new and exciting educational opportunities: and the growth of arts and culture. The Chamber’s nomination committee has recognized these accomplishments and the individuals, organizations, and businesses that have gone above and beyond, contributing to the overall success of Pulaski County.”

The meeting will be held Thursday, Nov. 21, at the state of the art Volvo Customer Experience Center. Master of Ceremonies will be Marcus Thompson, Volvo’s Inspiration/Communications Manager.

The theme for the celebration will be “Sights Set on 2020.” Each year the chamber presents awards in four areas. Additionally, The Southwest Times presents an award for Civic Leadership.

